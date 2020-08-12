Just In
Redmi K30 Ultra With Dimensity 1000+ SoC Announced: Price, Specs And More
After the many speculations, the Redmi K30 Ultra is now official. The smartphone has been unveiled for both the Chinese and global markets. Notably, it is the latest smartphone from the Redmi K30 series and comes packed with a slew of notable features.
The Redmi K30 Ultra features a fast 120Hz display, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a flagship Dimensity 1000+ processor, and much more. Despite these highlights, this smartphone carries an affordable price tag.
Redmi K30 Ultra Price
The Redmi K30 Ultra has been launched in three storage configurations such as 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM. These variants are priced at CNY 1999 (approx. Rs. 21,500), CNY 2199 (approx. Rs. 23,500) and CNY 2499 (approx. Rs. 27,000). The Redmi smartphone will go on sale in China from August 13 and is already up for pre-order.
Redmi K30 Ultra Specifications
The Redmi K30 Ultra features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels, HDR10+ and a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is free from notches and punch-hole cutouts as the smartphone comes with a pop-up selfie camera module.
Under its hood, the Redmi K30 Ultra makes use of a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset with various RAM and storage options as detailed above. For imaging, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary Sony sensor, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens and a fourth depth sensor. Up front, it makes use of a 20MP selfie camera sensor.
Other goodies of the Redmi K30 Ultra include a 4500mAh battery with a 33W fast charging support, standard connectivity such as a dual VoLTE, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and others.
India Launch Likely?
Given that the Redmi series have great success in the Indian market, we can expect the Redmi K30 Ultra to be launched in the country. Similar to the other Redmi smartphones, this one might also arrive with a rebranding and it is yet to be officially confirme
