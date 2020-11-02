Realme X7 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped By BIS Certification News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G were unveiled in the company's home market China recently. Now, it looks like these smartphones are all set to be launched in the global markets sometime soon as they have received multiple certifications. Of late, the Realme X7 Pro 5G was spotted on the NCC and NBTC certification databases. Now, the device has been listed on the BIS certification website hinting its India launch.

Realme X7 Pro 5G India Launch Imminent

The well-known Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared the BIS listing of an upcoming Realme smartphone. Going by the same, the device appears to carry the model number RMX2121 and it was certified on October 21. This model number appears to be quite similar to what we saw on the NBTC certification listing of the Realme X7 Pro 5G and its China launch as well.

In a recent development, the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted suggesting that the smartphone's launch might happen sometime soon in the country. In addition to India, the Realme X7 Pro 5G could also be launched in Taiwan, Thailand and a majority of the European markets. This is evident as the device has received the certification from Thailand's NBTC and Taiwan's NCC as mentioned above.

Talking about these certification listings, the NBTC shows just the model number of the device while the NCC shows the images of its front and rear, batteries (2250mAh x 2) and a 65W charger. While it appears to be similar to the Chinese variant, it looks like we need to wait to know if there are any additional color or storage options.

Realme X7 Pro 5G Specifications

To recall, the Realme X7 Pro 5G has been launched with a 6.55-inch sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC teamed up with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. For imaging, there is a quad-camera module at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor within a punch-hole cutout.

The other goodies of the Realme X7 Pro 5G include an in-display fingerprints sensor, a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging technology and connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 4K video recording and stereo speakers. Also, the device runs Android 10 topped with Realme UI out-of-the-box.

