Realme X7 Pro Tipped To Launch Soon In India; Dimensity 1000 Chip With 5G Expected

Realme is a popular brand when it comes to mid-range smartphones with affordable price tags. The company has slowly launched several devices in the flagship segment and a new one is expected to join the list soon. Reports suggest the Realme X7 Pro with 5G support will launch with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset soon in India.

Realme X7 Pro Launch Details

The Realme X7 series, including the Pro model, would soon make it to India, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chip, reports Techradar. As the first 5G-supported chip from MediaTek, the processor directly competes with the Snapdragon 5G-enabled chips. The Realme X7 Pro 5G would be the first smartphone in India with this chip.

While the report indicates an imminent release, there's mention of a precise launch date. That said, the Realme X7 Pro could launch as early as next year, making it the first smartphone to debut with the Dimensity 1000 chip this year. However, since nothing is teased or confirmed by the company, we advise you to take this with a grain of salt.

Realme X7 Pro: What To Expect

The upcoming Realme X7 Pro has already debuted in the Chinese market under the flagship X series. The phone flaunts a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB default storage, which makes the phone capable of handling several smartphone tasks seamlessly.

The Realme X7 Pro features a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and lastly a 2MP mono lens. Realme has included a 32MP selfie camera for video calls and face unlock. A large 4,500 mAh battery fuels the phone with 65w fast charging support.

The Realme X7 Pro launching in India would run Realme UI based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The MediaTek Dimensity chip on the Realme X7 series and Snapdragon chip on the Realme X50 series is something that can be compared. Since both smartphones now support 5G, one can also examine the battery performance and other such parameters.

