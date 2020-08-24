Realme X7 Series Camera Module, Gradient Color Design Revealed In New Promo News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme's latest offering - the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro is set to debut in a few days. Ahead of the launch, a few key details have been revealed about the new series. Realme has teased a few features in a set of promotional images, revealing the gradient color options and the camera setup.

Realme X7 Series Features

Previously, the company teased the 120Hz AMOLED display on the Realme X7 series. The latest teaser on Weibo reveals new gradient colors with the 'Dare to Leap' motto at the back of the smartphones. One of the teaser images reveals the Realme X7 in a gradient blue finish. Gold and pink hues are also seen.

Apart from the color variants, the new promo images also reveal the camera setup at the rear. We can see a rectangular camera module with four sensors and an LED flash. Previous reports have revealed a 64MP quad-camera setup. It's unclear if the Pro variant has a bigger lens than the entry-level Realme X7.

Realme X7 Series: What We Know So Far

The promotional images and certification listings have revealed a couple of key details about the upcoming Realme X7 series. A couple of reports suggest that the Realme X7 Pro will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A 32MP selfie camera and a 64MP quad-camera setup are expected for the Pro variant.

Further, reports also suggest a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor is expected, but this hasn't been confirmed yet. The latest teaser confirms there's no fingerprint sensor at the back. It indicates an in-display fingerprint sensor on the AMOLED display.

Realme X7 Series: What To Expect

Realme is one of the popular smartphone brands in India with a large user base for its entry-level and mid-range smartphones. From the looks of it, the Realme X7 series could be a tad bit more expensive and could compete with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy M31s, and maybe even the OnePlus Nord. The phone will launch on September 1, which will give us more accurate features.

