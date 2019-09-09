Realme XT Pro Confirmed With 90Hz Display: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is all set to bring its new budget smartphone with a 64MP quad-camera setup - the Realme XT in India. Recently, it was revealed that the device will be available for sale via Flipkart and realme.com. Now, the Pro variant of the XT has been tipped online. Let's have a look at the details:

Reame XT Pro To Offer High-Resolution Display:

Realme itself has confirmed that one of its upcoming smartphones will offer a 90Hz display panel. Wang Derek, Realme Product Manager confirmed this feature officially on Weibo.

While the specifications of the upcoming smartphone have not been disclosed, Derek mentioned that the device will retail at a cheaper price than the OnePlus 7. The 90Hz refresh rate display will undoubtedly deliver an immersive viewing experience.

Realme XT Pro Expected Renders:

The complete renders of the Pro variant are under wraps. However, the smartphone is said to offer a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and waterdrop notch (similar to the Realme XT).

It might pack a slightly upgraded processor - the Snapdragon 730G. It will be available in the same configuration as the standard variant, i.e, 8GB RAM+ 128GB expandable memory.

We can expect the same quad camera setup as the standard Realme XT with a 64MP primary sensor. The main lens will be combined with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, the waterdrop notch will probably pack a 32MP sensor.

As of now, there is no concrete information on its pricing, but considering that the Realme XT will be priced below Rs. 15,000, the XT Pro could be priced on a higher side. Moreover, we can expect it to be available on Flipkart and realme.com in India.

Our Thoughts:

The Realme XT has been popping up via leaks for quite some time. But, the rumors surrounding the Realme XT Pro are scarce. With the company confirming a 90Hz refresh rate display we can expect a high-end device packed with some good features. More information is likely to be available in the coming days, and we will keep you updated on the same.

IANS

