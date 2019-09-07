Realme XT To Be Available For Sale Via Flipkart Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme recently introduced its new budget smartphone lineup featuring a quad-camera setup. Now, it is working on a 64MP camera smartphone for the Indian market dubbed Realme XT scheduled to launch on September 13, 2019. The device has already gone official in China and we know the primary features. Now, its availability for the Indian market has been tipped. Following are the details:

Realme XT Online Availability Details:

The Realme XT will be available online on Flipkart following its official launch next week. The handset will also be available for purchase on the company's web store. As of now, the company has not announced any details on its pricing.

However, it has been launched at CNY 1,399 in China which translates to Rs. 14,083 in INR. Therefore, we can expect it to be another affordable offering priced below Rs. 15,000. We will have to wait for the official announcements for other details.

Realme XT Key Specifications And Features:

Similar to the Realme 5 series, the XT also offers a quad-camera module. But it is equipped with a 64MP primary sensor instead of the 48MP sensor on the Realme 5 Pro. The remaining sensors are same as the Realme 5 series and you get an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Amongst the various camera features are EIS support, HDR, Panorama, Bokeh, and 4K video recording support. It also offers Realme's proprietary Chromaboost and Nightscape mode for enhanced imaging. Under the hood, the smartphone makes use of the Snapdragon 712 SoC accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable internal storage.

It will ship with an Android Pie OS-based Color OS 6.0 user interface. Upfront, there will be a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the 16MP selfie camera. The unit runs on a 4,000mAh battery and supports VOOC 3.0 flash charge.

Our Thoughts:

The Realme XT is basically a Realme 5 Pro with a 64MP primary sensor at the rear. So, you can expect a similar user experience as the Realme 5 Pro but with slightly improved imaging capabilities. There is no word on its pricing but it could fall under the sub 15K segment. It would be interesting to see what would be the difference in the pricing of the XT and the 5 Pro and how well the 64MP camera sensor performs.

