Red hydrogen smartphone scores a whopping 5820 points on Geekbench

RED, the camera brand which is known for making high-end camera cameras is on the verge of foraying into the smartphone market. The company announced that they will be launching its first smartphone aka the Red Hydrogen and now Geekbench listing confirms that, the company might soon launch its first smartphone with a modular camera setup.

Geekbench performance

Going by the Geekbench listing, the device has been listed under the name RED H1A1000 and has scored 1946 points on the single core and 5820 points on the multi-core performance. These are not the best scores that we have seen on Geekbench 4 for smartphones. However, these scores are in line with the other smartphones, which are based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core chipset.

The Geekbench listing also confirms that the device is indeed running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Solution (msm 8998) with 6 GB of RAM.

Most of the smartphone makers have started to launch their smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and the Hydrogen moniker is powered by the last generation Snapdragon 835, which could affect the sale of the RED's first smartphone.

RED Hydrogen specifications

One more thing that differentiates the RED Hydrogen smartphone is the display. The RED Hydrogen is touted to feature a display panel, which supports holographic content and it will be the world's first smartphone, which can display 3D content without the 3D glasses.

The smartphone will also have support5 for modular support, where the device supports in-house and third-party accessories. On the bottom of the smartphone, there is an USB type C port and the 3.5 mm headphone jack located on the top of the smartphone.

Pricing

In terms of design, the smartphone will be available in two variations. The entry-level model will come with an aluminum frame, which will cost $1295 and the premium RED Hydrogen will offer a titanium, which retails for $1595. One can pre-order these smartphones from RED's official website. However, as of now, there is no information on the launch or the shipping date of the RED Hydrogen smartphone. The smartphone will be initially available in the US&A from AT&T and Verizon (carrier unlocked). As of now, there is no information on the availability of the RED Hydrogen in India.

