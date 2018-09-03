ENGLISH

Red Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to launch in India: Expected to cost Rs 14,999

Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first smartphone to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

    Xiaomi Redmi is all set for the launch of three new smartphones in India, where the company is speculated to launch the Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, and the Redmi 6A. Similarly, the company is also set to unveil a new the Redmi Note 5 Pro in Red color.

    Red Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to launch in India: Likelyto cost Rs 14999

    According to a leak, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available in Red color, along with Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue colors.

    Price

    The Red color Note 5 Pro will cost Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and Rs 16,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

    Availability

    As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Red colored Redmi Note 5 Pro. However, considering the fact that the company is launching a new series of smartphones on the 5th of September, the Red colored Note 5 Pro is expected to launch on the same day. Just like the standard Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Red variant will also be available via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi stores across the country.

    Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first smartphone to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4/6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch IPS Display protected by the 2.5D curved tempered glass with FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

    Just like most of the mid-tier smartphones of 2018, the Redmi Note 5 Pro also boasts a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with 1080p video recording capability. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording and also supports Face Unlock.

    The smartphone runs on MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the device will get updated to Android 9 Pie and MIUI 10 in the coming days. The mobile has a 4000 mAh sealed Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0) via micro USB port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Currently, the smartphone is available on open sale and the Red Redmi Note 5 Pro will also available on the same mode.

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 13:20 [IST]
