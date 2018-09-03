Red Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to launch in India: Expected to cost Rs 14,999

Price

The Red color Note 5 Pro will cost Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and Rs 16,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Availability

As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Red colored Redmi Note 5 Pro. However, considering the fact that the company is launching a new series of smartphones on the 5th of September, the Red colored Note 5 Pro is expected to launch on the same day. Just like the standard Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Red variant will also be available via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi stores across the country.

Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first smartphone to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4/6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch IPS Display protected by the 2.5D curved tempered glass with FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

Just like most of the mid-tier smartphones of 2018, the Redmi Note 5 Pro also boasts a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with 1080p video recording capability. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording and also supports Face Unlock.

The smartphone runs on MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the device will get updated to Android 9 Pie and MIUI 10 in the coming days. The mobile has a 4000 mAh sealed Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0) via micro USB port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Currently, the smartphone is available on open sale and the Red Redmi Note 5 Pro will also available on the same mode.