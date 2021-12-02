Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Likely On Cards: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As of now, the Redmi 10 series comprises two models - the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime. The Prime model is already available in India while the Redmi 10 is targeted at the other markets. This shouldn't be an issue for fans as both smartphones feature identical specifications. Now, it looks like the company is in plans to launch the next-generation Prime model.

As per a tipster Kacper Skrzypek, the Redmi 10 2022 series is on cards and we can expect the launch of the Redmi 10 Prime 2022 to also be on cards. Going by the tipster, the upcoming Prime variant could be aimed towards the Indian market as its predecessor. However, there is no word regarding the specifications of the smartphone for now.

Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Expected Specs

A few weeks back, the same tipster suggested that the Redmi 10 2022 series could include a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 50MP primary camera senor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. However, these camera aspects of the Redmi smartphone are not confirmed by the company officially.

Recently, the Chinese smartphone maker announced the Redmi Note 11 4G in its home market with a slightly toned-down camera setup than that of the Redmi 10 series. The recently unveiled smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device flaunts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric purposes.

Under its hood, the Redmi Note 11 5G has been launched with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage space. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone alongside support for 18W fast charging technology. We can expect the Redmi Note 11 4G to be rebranded and arrive as the Redmi 10 2022 in the global markets.

Having said that, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the Redmi 10 2022 series of smartphones. Given that the smartphone will arrive next year, we can expect further reports to surface online revealing more details regarding the upcoming Redmi smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India