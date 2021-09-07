Redmi 10 Prime First Sale Debuts Today: Should You Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Just a few days back, Redmi launched a new smartphone - the Redmi 10 Prime in India via a virtual event. Today, the budget smartphone is all set to go on sale in the country for the first time. Those who are interested in buying the device can head on to the official Xiaomi website Mi.com or Amazon India. Also, it will be available offline via leading retail stores in the country.

Redmi 10 Prime Price And Variants

Redmi 10 Prime has been launched in two storage configurations - a base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and a high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The device has been launched in three color options - Astral White, Phantom Black, and Biforst Blue.

When it comes to the pricing, the base variant is priced at Rs. 12,499 and the high-end variant is priced at Rs. 14,499. The company is offering a limited period introductory offer for buyers. As a part of this offer, buyers can get the Redmi smartphone at an exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,500 and up to Rs. 750 instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit card and choosing EMI payment options.

Redmi 10 Prime Specifications

To detail on its specifications, the Redmi 10 Prime bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well. In terms of hardware, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage space. The smartphone runs Android 11 OS topped with the company's MIUI 12.5 custom skin.

For imaging, the Redmi 10 Prime makes use of a quad-camera setup at the rear. This camera module comprises a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the Redmi smartphone uses an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

The notable aspect of the device is the massive 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. The retail package of the smartphone comes bundled with a 22.5W fast charger.

Should You Buy Redmi 10 Prime?

Given that the Redmi 10 Prime looks good and bundles key highlights despite being one of the best mid-range smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000, it could be a great buy. It is one of the best devices in its class to bring a 50MP AI quad-camera system, a 90Hz refresh rate, a capable MediaTek processor and support for fast-charging among other highlights.

