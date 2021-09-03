Redmi 10 Prime With 50MP Wide Angle Camera Launched India: Price Starts At Rs. 12,499 News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India has officially launched its latest mid-range 4G smartphone from the Redmi series -- the Redmi 10 Prime. The phone packs some interesting features and also comes with a major design overhaul when compared to its predecessor.

The Redmi 10 Prime now looks more like a device from the Redmi Note 10 series with an FHD+ resolution display, multi-camera setup, dual stereo speaker setup, water, and dust resistance rating, and more. Here are the complete specifications of the Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime Specifications

The Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 2.5D curved tempered glass. This is not a regular display, as it offers a 90Hz refresh rate with variable refresh technology, where, the refresh rate comes down to 45Hz when the screen is static, it goes up to 90Hz while gaming.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone ships with Android 11 OS with a custom MIUI 12.5 skin on top, which has less bloatware when compared to MIUI 12.

The device has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 1080p web camera at the front, which is of 8MP resolution.

A 6,000 mAh battery fuels the Redmi 10 Prime with support for fast charging and reverses charging. There is a 22.5W fast charger in the box. However, the phone can only support up to 18W of fast charging and 9W of reverse charging. Despite a big battery, the Redmi 10 Prime weighs 192. Though it is hard to call this a light-weight smartphone, it is definitely lighter than most devices with a similar battery capacity.

Redmi 10 Prime Pricing And Availability

The Redmi 10 Prime comes in two variants. The base model offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and retails for Rs. 12,499. Similarly, the high-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 14,499. Both models will go on sale from September 7, on Mi.com, Mi Stores, Amazon, and retail partners.

Do note that the base model of the Redmi 9 Prime was launched for Rs. 9,999 in India, while the base model of the Redmi 10 Prime is 25 percent more than that, which makes it a slightly expensive smartphone. However, it does pack some interesting features, and the bump in the price is surely related to the global chipset shortage and raw-material price hike.

Best Mobiles in India