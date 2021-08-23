Redmi 10 Prime Launching On September 3 In India; Adaptive Display, Quad Cameras Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi 10 Prime has been officially teased and the launch date has been set. Teased to be the 'all round superstar', the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime launch date in India is scheduled for September 3. Xiaomi has also posted a dedicated site for the upcoming Redmi phone, revealing a couple of its key features.

Redmi 10 Prime Launch Date In India

The Redmi 10 Prime will be arriving in India on September 3. Xiaomi is promoting the upcoming phone by changing the Redmi India Twitter account to 10 prime numbers. Moreover, the company has been teasing its key features on multiple platforms. Xiaomi has confirmed the Redmi 10 Prime will be launching at 12 PM on September 3 and the event will be live-streamed.

Redmi 10 Prime Specifications

Several leaks suggest the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime could be a rebranded Redmi 10. This is because a Redmi phone with the model number 21061119BI was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. Here, the 'I' could indicate a phone for the Indian market, while the rest of the model number was similar to the Redmi 10.

If that's the case, we can find several overlapping features. The Redmi 10 Prime is tipped to pack a 6.5-inch hole-punch display with 2400 x 1800 pixels resolution and an AdaptiveSync panel that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G88 chipset has also been tipped for the phone.

Other features include a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging has also been suggested for the Redmi 10 Prime.

Redmi 10 Prime Price In India

Redmi has always released affordable phones with power-packed features. We can expect the same with the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime. If this is the rebranded Redmi 10 phone, we can expect the phone (4GB+64GB) to start from USD 179 (around Rs. 13,300). The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model could be USD 199 (around Rs. 14,800).

Lastly, the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB Redmi 10 is priced at USD 219 (around Rs. 16,600). One can expect similar pricing for the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime. The actual pricing and availability will be revealed once the phone launches in the coming weeks.

