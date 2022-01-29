Redmi 10A Geekbench Listing: Key Specs Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2020, Xiaomi launched the entry-level smartphones - the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i. After two years, it looks like these smartphones are due for a refresh. Well, the company is speculated to be working on the successor to the Redmi 9A, which could be allegedly dubbed Redmi 10A.

In a recent development, the Redmi 10A smartphone likely on cards was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the moniker Redmi 220233L2C. This is the Chinese variant of the smartphone and the listing suggests some of its key specifications.

Redmi 10A Geekbench Listing

As per the Geekbench benchmark listing, the Redmi 220233L2C has managed to score 787 points in the single-core test and 3710 points in the multi-core test. Notably, the listing confirms that the smartphone could flaunt an octa-core processor carrying the codename dandelion. This processor is expected to be the MediaTek Helio G25, which is a dated one used by the previous generation models including Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i. Eventually, we cannot expect to see any improvement in terms of performance.

Furthermore, the listing also notes that the Redmi 10A could feature 4GB of RAM and run Android 11 that will be topped with the company's MIUI skin. However, we cannot expect it to arrive with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box as it is an entry-level offering.

Though the listing of the Redmi 10A does not share further details, the existing speculations point out at improvements including a large HD+ display and a battery capacity of 5000mAh or 6000mAh alongside regular 10W charging support. Also, it could arrive with a dual-camera setup at the rear.

Going by the existing reports, the global variant of the Redmi 10A could carry the model number 220233L2G. Notably, this variant has already been spotted on the FCC database and it is expected to be launched in the global markets sometime in the near future. As per a leaked FCC listing of the global variant, it could arrive with a 13MP + 2MP rear camera module, a fingerprint sensor and support for single-band Wi-Fi and LTE. Also, it could run Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.5. It also hints at multiple storage configurations.

