Redmi 10X Massive Leak: Storage Variants And Color Options Out

Of late, we have been hearing a lot of reports regarding the Redmi 10X. We have come across the leaked specifications and images of the device hitting the tech headlines of late. Now, we have further details regarding the upcoming Redmi smartphone, the Redmi 10X.

Details regarding the smartphone started making the rounds after the confirmation from the company's general manager Lu Weibing about a surprise from Redmi on Weibo. It was said that the surprise will be revealed for fans in China in May. Now, a 91mobiles report citing the well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal has shed light on the key Redmi 10X specifications and color variants. What's more interesting is that the tipster reveals that there could be a Pro variant as well.

Redmi 10X Specs Out

Detailing on the specifications of the Redmi 10X, the smartphone is believed to arrive in both 4G and 5G variants. The 4G variant of the smartphone is said to arrive in two variants - 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. And, it could be launched in white, green and sky blue color options.

On the other hand, the Redmi 10X 5G is likely to arrive in three storage variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. This smartphone is likely to arrive in silver, gold, violet, and blue color options.

Previous rumors have hinted that the Redmi 10X comes with a 6.53-inch punch-hole display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, and a quad-camera setup with 48MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP sensor. It is said to feature a 13MP selfie camera sensor and a capacious 5020mAh battery.

The other aspects of the Redmi 10X that have been revealed by the recent Google Play Console listing include a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The other goodies that we expect include a 1.8GHz MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and Android 10 that have been revealed by the Geekbench database.

As of now, there is no official word regarding the Redmi 10X 5G and details regarding the same are based on speculations. Reports suggest that the Redmi 10X 4G is believed to be priced at RMB 1499 (approx. Rs. 16,000) but this is not an accurate price tag.

Redmi 10X Pro Details

Redmi 10X Pro is likely to arrive in two storage configurations such as 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and will arrive in gold, violet, dark blue and silver/white. There is no word regarding the pricing of the 5G variant of the Redmi smartphone in the making. We are yet to see if the 5G variant of the smartphone has any other improvement apart from 5G support and higher RAM.

