Redmi 10X Official Teaser Showcases Design: Quad Rear Cameras, Gradient Colors Seen
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is working on a new smartphone, the Redmi 10X. We have already come across several reports regarding this upcoming smartphone revealing what we can expect from the device. While it has been confirmed that the Redmi 10X is all set to be unveiled on May 26 in the company's home market China, the official teaser of the device has revealed further details.
Previous reports have already shed light on some key aspects of this smartphone. One of the reports has confirmed that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will feature the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. As we near the official announcement of the Redmi 10X, further details have emerged online.
Redmi 10X Official Teaser Is Out!
The official teaser that has been shared by the company shows the Redmi 10X design. It confirms the presence of a quad-camera arrangement at the rear and the gradient back. The camera sensors are seen to be positioned within a rectangular module at the top center of the rear panel alongside the LED flash unit. And, the rear panel has the Redmi logo at the bottom center. Besides this, the rear panel is barren of other elements including a fingerprint sensor.
Redmi 10X AnTuTu Listing
Recently, the company revealed that the smartphone scored 415,672 points in the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It revealed that the Redmi 10X gets the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 820 7nm chipset featuring a four 2.6GHz Cortex A76 cores and four 2.0GHz Cortex A55 cores along with Mali G57 MC5 GPU.
Redmi 10X: What We Know
Previous reports have revealed that the Redmi 10X might flaunt a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC with 5G support, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. While the quad-camera setup has been officially confirmed by the teaser, its specifications remain unknown. And, the selfie camera sensor is believed to be a 16MP unit.
The other goodies that have been hinted by reports include Android 10 topped with MIUI 11 and a 4420mAh battery. Also, an online listing of the Redmi 10X confirms that there will be two storage configurations and four color options - White, Blue, Purple, and Gold.
