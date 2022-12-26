Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price Dropped; Brings Android Smartphone Under The ₹15,000 Mark News oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G has received a price cut. The recently launched Android smartphone from Xiaomi's sub-brand has two variants and listings of both devices sport discounted prices on Xiaomi's official Indian e-commerce platform as well as Amazon India. Let's see if the reduced price of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G makes it an attractive buy for Indian smartphone buyers who want a 5G-enabled device.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price Dropped By ₹1000

Xiaomi has reduced the price of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G by ₹1,000 for Indian customers. The budget-friendly smartphone arrived in India in September 2022 and quickly gained popularity in the mid-range category.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G belongs to the Redmi 11 series which launched earlier this year. The smartphone is being sold in two different variants. There's a model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while another, slightly higher-priced variant, packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The base model of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage launched at ₹13,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant was priced at ₹15,999 at the time of the launch. Both variants have received a price cut of ₹1000. The 4GB+64GB model of Redmi 11 Prime 5G now costs ₹12,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant costs ₹14,999.

The 6GB+128GB variant of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is of particular interest primarily because the discounted price brings the smartphone under the ₹15,000 mark. At this price point, the phone offers excellent features at a budget-friendly price.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display screen with a resolution of 2408 X 1080 pixels. The 1080p screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is protected by a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Xiaomi has embedded a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage capacity. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G runs on MIUI 13 powered by Android 12 OS and should be eligible for Android 13-based MIUI 14

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G packs a dual camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/24 aperture. There's an 8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture on the front. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

