Redmi 11 Prime 5G Spotted On Xiaomi Website; Another Affordable 5G Phone In Offing? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi K50i launch in India was well-received as a premium smartphone. The brand is gearing up for a few more launches in the coming weeks. One of the new devices includes the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, which was spotted on the Xiaomi official website. It looks like the Redmi 11 Prime 5G could arrive pretty soon.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Launch

Right now, you simply can't see the Redmi 11 Prime 5G on the Xiaomi website yet. Kacper Skrzypek spotted and shared the Xiaomi security update device list, and this was where the Redmi 11 Prime 5G was spotted. The Redmi 10A Sport that was recently launched in India has also appeared on the device list on the Xiaomi website.

Simply put, we will soon be getting another affordable phone from Redmi. The upcoming Redmi 11 Prime might also be available only in India just like the newly launched Redmi 10A Prime. That said, we still don't know much about the upcoming 5G smartphone.

Since the new Redmi 11 Prime has already appeared in the security update device list, we can expect it to launch quite soon. Reports also suggest the new Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be a mid-range smartphone, costing less than Rs. 20,000. The brand might begin teasing the new phone in the coming weeks.

New Redmi Phones In India

As mentioned earlier, Redmi is on a launching spree in the country. We recently received the Redmi K50i 5G, which comes with premium features. The new Redmi K50i was a comeback in the premium segment, aiming to take on competition from Vivo, OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, and other brands.

Additionally, it's rumored that we might get another K-series smartphone in India. Talks about a Redmi K50s Pro have been around now, which will also include high-end features like OLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, 120W fast charging, and more. We'll know more with official teasers in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India