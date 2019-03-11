Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro get temporary price cut up to Rs. 1,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Two Redmi smartphones are available at discounted pricing for a limited time period.

Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro, the two budget smartphones that are among the bestsellers in the country have received a limited period price cut. Recently, Xiaomi was in the headlines for the discounts on a slew of devices including the Mi A2 and Redmi Note 6 Pro. Now, it company has offered discounts on the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro too.

As per the recent move, the buyers who choose to purchase these smartphones now via Amazon and Mi.com can avail the discount. They can exchange their old smartphone for these new models. Furthermore, Xiaomi has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer a cashback of Rs. 2,200 and 100GB additional 4G data on buying these phones via Mi.com.

New Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro pricing

Going by the discounted pricing, the Redmi 6A base variant with 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM is available for Rs. 6,499 after a discount of Rs. 500. If this budget smartphone is not your choice, then you can opt for the Redmi 6 Pro with a Rs. 1,000 price cut. The base variant of the device with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM is now available for Rs. 8,999 and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is available for Rs. 10,999.

This new promotional offer has been announced after the price cut on the Redmi Note 6 Pro and Mi A2 that makes them available for Rs. 11,999. Also, this comes just a couple of ahead of the first sale of the newly launched Redmi Note 7 Pro. Well, the latest offering with a whopping 48MP primary camera is all set to go on sale in India on March 13 via Flipkart and Mi.com alongside the Redmi Note 7. So, if those who want to upgrade to a Redmi smartphone within their budget can opt for these discounted devices.