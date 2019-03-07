Redmi 7 hands-on video and key specs leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi 7 could be the next one coming from the brand.

Xiaomi's spin-off announced the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones a few days back. Now, it is time to welcome the third member in the family. Well, there is no official confirmation regarding another device in the series but the gossip mongers hint at the imminent launch of a smartphone dubbed Redmi 7.

Recently, the alleged Redmi 7 was spotted at the TENAA certification website giving away details regarding its key specifications and a few certification database images. Now, the yet-to-be-announced smartphone has spotted on a hands-on video. Images from the video have been shared by a Twitter-based tipster via Droidholic.

Redmi 7 hands-on video

The alleged Redmi 7 hands-on video confirms the specifications of the device once again. Going by the same, the device is powered will get the power from a Snapdragon 632 SoC clubbed with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space. We can expect other RAM and storage options as well. Notably, the TENAA listing hinted at three variants based on the storage capacities - 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM.

The smartphone appears to have a micro USB port at its bottom, which could be disappointing as the mobile industry is moving towards USB Type-C. The other aspects that we include a 12MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie camera and a capacious 4000mAh battery to power it.

Besides these, the TENAA listing pointed out at the presence of a 6.26-inch HD+ LCD display wkith a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The hands-on video does not shed any display information but it shows the waterdrop notch housing the selfie camera. The rear of this smartphone appears to be made of plastic and house a fingerprint sensor as well.

Expected Redmi 7 price

While official confirmation regarding the Redmi 7 is awaited, word is that this smartphone might be priced around 900 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,000).