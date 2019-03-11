Redmi 7 launch pegged for March 18; could be priced around Rs. 8,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi 7 could be launched on March 18 in China.

Xiaomi has already announced the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. And, the Chinese variant of the latter will be unveiled on March 18. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch another smartphone on the same day. Well, the talk is about the Redmi 7, which has been circulating in rumors and leaks of late.

Lu Weibing, the Redmi General Manager has taken to Weibo (via MyDrivers) to confirm that the company will launch another product along with the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China on March 18. The name of the product is yet to be confirmed but it is speculated to be the Redmi 7.

Alleged Redmi 7 price

Already, Lei Jun had been teasing the features of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. In a Weibo post, it has teased that the device is getting a tremendous response and that they should be prepared with a huge inventory. He also teased that the device will arrive with an infrared sensor, a large 4000mAh battery and a headphone jack.

Though Lu Weibing did not reveal anything about the pricing of the device, earlier this year, Jun took to the micro-blogging platform in China to confirm that the Redmi 7 could be priced ranging from 700 yuan (approx. Rs. 7,200) to 800 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,300).

Expected Redmi 7 specifications

From a leaked TENAA listing, the Redmi 7 is believed to be launched in eight color variants such as red, black, white, pink, blue, gray, purple and green. When it comes to specs, this smartphone is believed to arrive with a 6.26-inch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, the device is believed to feature a Snapdragon 710 SoC while some rumors hint at a Snapdragon 632 SoC. It is likely to arrive in three storage configurations with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage space.

For imaging, the Redmi 7 is likely to house a dual camera module at its rear with 12MP + 8MP sensors and an 8MP front camera. Like the other two offerings in the Redmi 7 series, this one is also said to run MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie and get the power from a 4000mAh battery.