Redmi 7 might carry a 4000 mAh battery with stellar battery life

Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Redmi 7 in China on the 18th of March. The Redmi 7 is expected to an affordable iteration of the Redmi Note 7, which is expected to cost around 799 Yuan or Rs 8,000.

The company has been teasing the different features of the Redmi 7, and the latest teaser hints that the Redmi 7 will have a whopping 4000 mAh battery, similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7. The Redmi 6 comes with a 3000 mAh battery, and the Redmi 7 with 30% bigger battery (expected) will offer phenomenal battery life compared to the Redmi Note 6.

Redmi 7 specifications

The Redmi 7 is expected to launch with a 6.2-inch HD+ resolution IPS LCD screen, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC will power the Redmi 7 with 2/3/4 GB of RAM and 16/32/64 GB of internal storage. Unlike the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi 7 is expected to feature a dual SIM card slot with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone is expected to come with a single 12 MP camera on the back with an 8 MP or a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

Though the smartphone is speculated to offer a massive 4000 mAh battery, the device might not support fast charging, unlike the Redmi Note 7 or the Note 7 Pro. The device is expected to come with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi 7 will launch with Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin. The base variant of the Redmi 7 is expected to come with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage with a retail price of 799 Yuan or Rs 8,000. The Redmi 7 is expected to launch in India in the Q2 of 2019.

