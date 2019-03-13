ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Redmi 7 might carry a 4000 mAh battery with stellar battery life

    Redmi 7 will launch on the 18th of March

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Redmi 7 in China on the 18th of March. The Redmi 7 is expected to an affordable iteration of the Redmi Note 7, which is expected to cost around 799 Yuan or Rs 8,000.

    Redmi 7 might carry a 4000 mAh battery with stellar battery life

     

    The company has been teasing the different features of the Redmi 7, and the latest teaser hints that the Redmi 7 will have a whopping 4000 mAh battery, similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7. The Redmi 6 comes with a 3000 mAh battery, and the Redmi 7 with 30% bigger battery (expected) will offer phenomenal battery life compared to the Redmi Note 6.

    Redmi 7 specifications

    The Redmi 7 is expected to launch with a 6.2-inch HD+ resolution IPS LCD screen, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC will power the Redmi 7 with 2/3/4 GB of RAM and 16/32/64 GB of internal storage. Unlike the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi 7 is expected to feature a dual SIM card slot with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone is expected to come with a single 12 MP camera on the back with an 8 MP or a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

    Though the smartphone is speculated to offer a massive 4000 mAh battery, the device might not support fast charging, unlike the Redmi Note 7 or the Note 7 Pro. The device is expected to come with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

    The Redmi 7 will launch with Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin. The base variant of the Redmi 7 is expected to come with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage with a retail price of 799 Yuan or Rs 8,000. The Redmi 7 is expected to launch in India in the Q2 of 2019.

     

    Via

    Read More About: redmi 7 xiaomi news smartphones
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue