Redmi 7 retail box teased ahead of launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi 7 retail box hits the web.

Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 are all set to be launched in China on March 18. Earlier today, a teaser shared by the company suggested that new smart products could be launched under the Redmi brand at the event. Now, the retail box of the Redmi 7 has been teased by the Redmi President Lu Weibing on his Weibo handle.

The leaked Redmi 7 box does not divulge any further details regarding the upcoming smartphone. However, it once again confirms the launch of this smartphone next week. There are three retail boxes that are seen in the teaser and these boxes give out just one information - 18 months of warranty similar to Redmi Note 7, which was launched earlier this year.

Recently, while confirming the launch date of the smartphone via a teaser on Weibo, the company executive also teased that they should be prepared with a huge inventory hinting that they are in plans to surpass 1 million units of sale in one month.

Expected Redmi 7 price

Back in January this year, the Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed that the alleged Redmi 7 might be priced around 700 yuan (approx. Rs. 7,000) and 800 yuan (Rs. 8,000). However, it remains to be known if this is the cost of the base variant or the high-end variant.

Redmi 7 TENAA listing

The Redmi 7 was spotted on TENAA a few days back divulging its key specifications. Going by the same, this smartphone is expected to arrive in eight colors. It is listed to flaunt a 6.26-inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. On the hardware front, it is believed to feature a Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage space. The other goodies rumored include dual camera setup with 12MP+8MP sensors, an 8MP front-facing camera and a 4000mAh battery.

Source: MyDrivers