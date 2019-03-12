Redmi to launch smart products alongside Redmi 7, Note 7 Pro on March 18 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi to launch new smart IoT devices.

It is already been confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be launched in China on March 18. Earlier this week, the company's general manager took to Weibo to confirm that the Redmi 7 will also be launched alongside the Pro variant. But it looks like that's not all.

As per a recent teaser that was shared by the company on Weibo, there could be many other product launches at the event next week. The teaser hints that the company might launch new products other than smartphones. Well, it shows Snapdragon 675, 48MP camera, 4000mAh battery, Gorilla Glass 5 and P2i water protection hinting at the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi smart products

From the teaser, it looks like Xiaomi will launch a slew of smart products along with the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Well, it shows products such as smart camera, webcam, fan and vacuum cleaner or washing machine. As the Redmi logo is seen on these products, it looks like these smart products could be launched under the Redmi brand.

Xiaomi is not new to selling IoT products. The company already has such smart products under the Mi and Mijia ecosystems. If there is something under the Redmi brand, then we can expect some new kind of products to be unveiled by the company. However, we can get to know more about the upcoming products in the coming days as the launch event is slated for March 18.

Meanwhile, there are claims that the Redmi 7 will be priced between 700 yuan (approx. Rs. 7,200) and 800 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,300) in the country. Its features were also teased by the company a few days back hinting what we can expect from it. We can get to know the complete details next week at the launch event.