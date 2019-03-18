Redmi 7 to be unveiled today: Watch the live stream from here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu You can the live action as it unfolds from here.

Redmi 7 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones to be announced by Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi. This budget smartphone is expected to be unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro in the company's home market China today. Notably, the Redmi Note 7 Pro to be launched today will be different from the one that went official in India.

Besides the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, the company is also expected to take the wraps off devices in other categories. One of the recent teasers hinted that they will unveil a slew of smart devices at the event.

Redmi 7 live stream

The Redmi 7 launch event will happen at 2 PM CST (approximately 11:30 AM IST) today. The company is hosting dedicated pages on its website to live stream the launch event for fans all over the world. You can head on to the link here to catch the action live as it unfolds at the event.

Redmi 7 expected price

Talking about the Redmi 7, this smartphone is tipped to be priced between 700 yuan (approx. Rs. 7,000) and 800 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,000). The pricing details were revealed by the company's CEO Lei Jun via Weibo a few weeks back.

Rumored Redmi 7 specifications

We have already come across several leaks and teasers giving us an idea of what we can expect from this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. Going by the same, the Redmi 7 is believed to arrive with a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster and a capacious battery. The leaked TENAA listing for the smartphone revealed that it will arrive with the model number M1810F6LE. The certification database also shed light on the key specifications of the device.

When it comes to the rumored specifications, the Redmi 7 is tipped to feature a 6.26-inch HD+ display, run Android 9 Pie and get the power from a 3900mAh battery. Under its hood, it is likely to be fueled by an octa-core processor with 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM along with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB storage space. It further hints at a Snapdragon 632 SoC, a dual camera module with 12MP + 8MP sensors and eight attractive color options.