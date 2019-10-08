Redmi 8 Listed With Dual Rear Cameras On Flipkart Ahead Of October 9 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Redmi 8 is the upcoming budget smartphone from Xiaomi popping up via leaks and rumors. The company has already confirmed an October 9 launch date in India. Ahead of the official launch some of the key specifications were confirmed by Xiaomi India Chief, Manu Kumar Jain on Mi.com. Now, the device is listed on Flipkart corroborating with the features tipped by the Xiaomi India Chief.

Redmi 8 Listed On Flipkart

The Redmi 8 Flipkart listing confirms a dual-lens rear camera setup that will offer a Sony sensor (primary). The camera will come with features like edge detection and skin tone mapping. For security, a fingerprint scanner is mounted at the rear panel.

Xiaomi is also touting the "most updated battery setup" on the Redmi 8. While the battery size is not revealed by both current and previous online listing, it is highly likely the company opts for a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

The other features corroborating with the Mi.com listing are the design and the display notch. The Redmi 8 will offer an Aurora Mirror Design wrapped in a gradient finish. The device will come with a splash-resistant design that confirms the Flipkart listing.

The device will feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and will have an "Ultimate Screen Protection." We might see a red color variant of the Redmi 8.

Redmi 8 Other Features

Xiaomi is expected to ship the Redmi 8 with a 6.21-inch HD+ panel with a 2.5D tempered glass protection. The dual-cameras at the rear are likely to come with 12MP+ 2MP sensors. For selfies, there could be an 8MP camera.

The Redmi 8 is likely to use the same chipset as the recently launched Redmi 8A - the Snapdragon 439 SoC. The device might come with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

In the software department, it is likely to come pre-installed with Android Pie OS topped with MIUI 10 skin. There will be a 3.5mm audio port and a USB Type-C connectivity option.

