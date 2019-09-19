ENGLISH

    Redmi 8A India Launch Date Set For September 25

    Redmi 8A is all set to be launched in India on September 25, confirms the company. Well, the company has confirmed that the entry-level smartphone in the Redmi A series will be launched first in India with a slew of features. It has also been revealed that there will be a massive 5000mAh battery.

    Earlier today, Redmi India took to Twitter to confirm the Redmi 8A India launch date. The Redmi 8A will be the sequel to the Redmi 7A launched earlier this year. Interestingly, the company is bringing the next-generation budget smartphone within two months of the Redmi 7A launch.

    Soon after the official confirmation regarding the Redmi 8A launch date in India, the company's India Head took to Twitter to share a teaser image of the smartphone. The image showed the presence of a waterdrop notch at the top center of the display.

    Redmi 8A Expected Specifications

    Recently, the upcoming Redmi smartphone has been spotted on TENAA. The certification database revealed the complete specifications of the smartphone. The handset is said to offer support for 4G LTE and have dedicated dual SIM card slots. Furthermore, the Redmi 8A is said to be launched with Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10.

    The smartphone is believed to be launched with a massive display, Aura wave grip design, and a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution. Under its hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is likely to get the power from a Snapdragon 439 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space in the high-end model. Like the other budget smartphones, we can expect support for expandable storage space. Redmi 8A might have dual cameras at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor and an 8MP selfie camera at the front.

     

    Redmi 8A - What To Expect

    Being a budget smartphone, the Redmi 8A is believed to be priced around Rs. 8,000. And, we can expect it to give tough challenge to the budget offerings from Realme and Samsung. Like its previous generation models, we can expect the Redmi 8A to also be a bestseller in the Indian market.

    Read More About: xiaomi news redmi smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
