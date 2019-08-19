ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi 8A Real Life Images Surfaces Online With 5000 mAh Battery

    By
    |

    Xiaomi's unknown upcoming smartphone was recently listed on TENAA rumored as the Redmi 8. Now, the real-life images of the same device have been spotted online with a twist. The images and details listed on TENAA are that of the Redmi 8A and not the Redmi 8. Here is everything you need to know about the next budget Redmi smartphone.

    Redmi 8A Real Life Images Surfaces Online With 5000 mAh Battery

     

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A Specifications

    The Redmi 8A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset. The device offers 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM possibly with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 offers up to 2GHz clock speed. The SoC comes with Adreno 505 GPU and the processor is based on 12nm FinFET technology. With respect to connectivity, the chipset offers Bluetooth 5.0, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and dual 4G LTE and VoLTE.

    The listing also specifies that the smartphone is running on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top. It looks like the back of the smartphone is made using glossy plastic that mimics glass with a Redmi logo and a dual-camera setup. As of now, there is no information on the cameras used on the Redmi 8A.

    The smartphone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which is 20 percent bigger than the battery on the Redmi 7A. At the front, the device has a dot notch display, possibly with a 720p resolution. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the rear panel and the phone is also expected to support Face Unlock.

    Our Opinion About The Redmi 8A

    The Redmi A-series has been the budget lineup from the company, where it offered features like solid battery life and best-in-class design. The Redmi 8A is taking it a notch above and is expected to be the most powerful Redmi A-series smartphone that could compete against the upcoming budget smartphones that cost less than Rs. 10,000.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: redmi xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue