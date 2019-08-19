Redmi 8A Real Life Images Surfaces Online With 5000 mAh Battery News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi's unknown upcoming smartphone was recently listed on TENAA rumored as the Redmi 8. Now, the real-life images of the same device have been spotted online with a twist. The images and details listed on TENAA are that of the Redmi 8A and not the Redmi 8. Here is everything you need to know about the next budget Redmi smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Specifications

The Redmi 8A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset. The device offers 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM possibly with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 offers up to 2GHz clock speed. The SoC comes with Adreno 505 GPU and the processor is based on 12nm FinFET technology. With respect to connectivity, the chipset offers Bluetooth 5.0, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and dual 4G LTE and VoLTE.

The listing also specifies that the smartphone is running on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top. It looks like the back of the smartphone is made using glossy plastic that mimics glass with a Redmi logo and a dual-camera setup. As of now, there is no information on the cameras used on the Redmi 8A.

The smartphone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which is 20 percent bigger than the battery on the Redmi 7A. At the front, the device has a dot notch display, possibly with a 720p resolution. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the rear panel and the phone is also expected to support Face Unlock.

Our Opinion About The Redmi 8A

The Redmi A-series has been the budget lineup from the company, where it offered features like solid battery life and best-in-class design. The Redmi 8A is taking it a notch above and is expected to be the most powerful Redmi A-series smartphone that could compete against the upcoming budget smartphones that cost less than Rs. 10,000.

Source

Best Mobiles in India