Redmi 8A Official Launch India: How To Watch Live Stream

Redmi 8A, the budget smartphone by Xiaomi is officially launching today (September 25) in India. The successor to the Redmi 7A has been making rounds over the web for quite some time hinting some of the renders. The Chinese giant will be live streaming the event. Here's how you can catch the launch live stream:

Redmi 8A Launch Live Stream Link

Xiaomi will be live streaming the launch event on its official YouTube India channel. You can click on this link to catch the live stream event. The event starts at 12 PM IST.

Redmi 8A Specifications And Features

Xiaomi has already teased some of the features of its upcoming affordable smartphone. The device has been confirmed to come with a USB Type-C port. Notably, its precursor offered a microUSB port.

The device will offer an "Aura wave grip" design and the Chinese giant has confirmed a waterdrop notch display. Another feature suggested is the 5,000 mAh battery unit with fast charging support.

The Redmi 8A's TENNA certification also suggested some hardware features. The listing tipped a 6.21-inch display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. It is likely to offer a single 12MP rear camera. Upfront, there could be an 8MP selfie camera.

The processor powering the device is undisclosed, however, the rumor mill suggests a 2GHz octa-core chipset. It might come with multiple RAM and storage configuration - 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage, 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. It is expected to support a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB storage). It will run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10 skin on top.

Xiaomi is expected to price the 2GB RAM variant at Rs. 6,499, the 3GB RAM variant at Rs. 6,999, and the 4GB RAM variant at Rs. 8,999.

