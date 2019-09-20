Redmi 8A Price In India Leaks Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi 8A will be launched in India on September 25. Well, India will be the first market to get it and it is teased to arrive with many interesting features. Soon after the confirmation about the launch date, a report has shed light on what could be the Redmi 8A pricing in India.

A recent report by 91mobiles citing trusted sources claims that the Redmi 8A could be launched in three storage configurations. As it is a budget smartphone, it is believed to be priced under Rs. 10,000 similar to the previous offerings.

Redmi 8A Price In India Leaks

Going by the report, the Redmi 8A is expected to be launched in three storage variants - 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These variants of the smartphone are likely to be priced at Rs. 6,499, Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 8,999 respectively, adds the report. If this turns out to be true, then the Redmi 8A's high-end model will be the most expensive one in the lineup.

Redmi 8A - Rumored Specifications

As per existing reports including a leaked TENAA certification, the Redmi 8A is believed to arrive with a 6.21-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The innards of the device are likely to comprise of a 2GHz octa-core processor teamed up with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage space. Also, it is said to feature a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10, Redmi 8A is said to flaunt a single 12MP rear camera along with LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera sensor. A 5000mAh battery might power this upcoming Redmi smartphone along with 18W fast charging support. The other goodies of this smartphone include a physical fingerprint sensor at its rear and Face Unlock support.

Our Take On Redmi 8A

The Redmi 8A will be the next-generation budget smartphone in the Redmi A series. The smartphone is likely to be launched with a better battery capacity than what we saw in its predecessors. While the report mentions that the Redmi 8A could be priced up to Rs. 8,999, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the same.

Best Mobiles in India