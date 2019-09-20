Just In
- 3 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Hands-On Video Reveals Design In Full Glory
-
- 3 hrs ago Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale Slated For September 28 Promises Price Slash, Discounts
- 3 hrs ago Nebula Launches Mars II Smart Portable Projector In India for Rs. 51,999
- 3 hrs ago OnePlus 7T Warp Charge 30T Offers 23% Faster Charging
Don't Miss
- News US visit will present India as global leader: PM Modi
- Movies Sonam Kapoor Opens Up On Suffering From Skin & Body Insecurities When She Was Younger
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Pardeep Narwal shines as Patna Pirates play out a thrilling tie with Telugu Titans
- Automobiles Kia Motors Considering Five New Cars For The Indian Market: Including Two Electric Vehicles
- Lifestyle 10 Foods Parents Should Avoid Giving Their Babies In The First Year
- Finance Gold Prices Continue To Fall In India Even As Prices Climb Globally
- Education Top 10 Indian Universities In QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020
- Travel How To Spend 3 Days In Goa: A Complete Travel Guide
Redmi 8A Price In India Leaks Ahead Of Launch
Redmi 8A will be launched in India on September 25. Well, India will be the first market to get it and it is teased to arrive with many interesting features. Soon after the confirmation about the launch date, a report has shed light on what could be the Redmi 8A pricing in India.
A recent report by 91mobiles citing trusted sources claims that the Redmi 8A could be launched in three storage configurations. As it is a budget smartphone, it is believed to be priced under Rs. 10,000 similar to the previous offerings.
Redmi 8A Price In India Leaks
Going by the report, the Redmi 8A is expected to be launched in three storage variants - 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These variants of the smartphone are likely to be priced at Rs. 6,499, Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 8,999 respectively, adds the report. If this turns out to be true, then the Redmi 8A's high-end model will be the most expensive one in the lineup.
Redmi 8A - Rumored Specifications
As per existing reports including a leaked TENAA certification, the Redmi 8A is believed to arrive with a 6.21-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The innards of the device are likely to comprise of a 2GHz octa-core processor teamed up with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage space. Also, it is said to feature a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.
Running Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10, Redmi 8A is said to flaunt a single 12MP rear camera along with LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera sensor. A 5000mAh battery might power this upcoming Redmi smartphone along with 18W fast charging support. The other goodies of this smartphone include a physical fingerprint sensor at its rear and Face Unlock support.
Our Take On Redmi 8A
The Redmi 8A will be the next-generation budget smartphone in the Redmi A series. The smartphone is likely to be launched with a better battery capacity than what we saw in its predecessors. While the report mentions that the Redmi 8A could be priced up to Rs. 8,999, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the same.
-
15,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
17,990
-
13,699
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,935
-
13,990
-
5,989
-
19,990
-
11,285
-
32,990
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
12,999
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
25,000
-
16,000