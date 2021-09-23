Redmi 9 Activ With Helio G35 Goes Official In India; At Par With Competition? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It hasn't been long since Xiaomi's latest budget smartphones called the Redmi 9 Activ and the Redmi 9A Sports India launch was tipped. The former has arrived in the country equipped with entry-level hardware such as the Helio G35 processor, dual-rear cameras, and an HD+ display. What else does this new budget Redmi phone offer and when does the sale begin? Find out below:

Redmi 9 Active Budget Phone Full Specifications

The Redmi 9 Active is launched with the octa-core Helio G35 SoC. The entry-level 4G MediaTek processor will be combined with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage configuration. A storage expansion provision via an external microSD card is also available. The device will ship with Android 11 OS and have MIUI 12 skin pre-installed.

The Redmi 9 Activ is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display which supports a standard 720 x 1600 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. The device has a waterdrop notch and a thick-bezel profile upfront. The Redmi 9 Active has a square-shaped camera module at the back housing dual sensors. There is a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device features a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling. The rear panel also accommodates a physical fingerprint scanner for security. The connectivity aspects include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device uses a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the processor ticking. Charging speeds are also standard here, i.e, 10W.

Redmi 9 Activ Price In India And Sale Details

The Redmi 9 Active has been launched in dual configurations in India. The base model which offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,499. The high-end Redmi 9 Activ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option can be purchased at Rs. 10,999 in India.

As for the sale, the device will be available starting September 24, i.e, tomorrow, via both online as well as offline stores in the country. The former platforms include Amazon and the company's official website, i.e, mi.com. Colour options available would be Carbon Black, Coral Green, Sporty Orange and Sky Blue.

At Par With Competition?

For a sub Rs. 10,000 asking price, the Redmi 9 Active offers a decent set of hardware. Xiaomi already is quite popular in this segment and will likely retain the user base with this and the upcoming Redmi 9A Sports. The competition is stiff and it is too soon to guess how this device will fair against the competition in the market.

