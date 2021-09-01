Android Apps Support For Windows 11 Delayed: Here’s Why News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has announced that the Windows 11 OS will natively support Android apps, albeit, via the Amazon App Store. However, the company has now confirmed that the first official release of Windows 11 OS, arriving on September 5 will not be able to run Android apps natively.

In fact, the feature is not yet available even for the Windows 11 OS beta testers. However, Microsoft has confirmed that the feature will soon be made available for the beta testers via Windows Insider Program.

How To Run Android Apps On Windows 11 OS?

Do you know you can actually run Android apps on PCs running on Windows 10 or even Windows 7 OS? For that, you need to install an Android emulator like BlueStacks and then download an apk from the built-in app store or sideload one.

The same can also be done on Windows 11 OS, at least until Microsoft officially supports Android apps. Download an emulator and sideload the apk to enjoy Android apps running on Windows OS.

Android Apps On Windows 11 OS Will Have Some Drawbacks

Do note, Microsoft has partnered with Amazon to offer Android apps on PCs running on Windows 11 OS. This is an interesting move, as Google and its Play Store enjoy a monopoly in the Android ecosystem. In fact, Microsoft also has a good relationship with Google, as they worked together to create the Microsoft Surface Duo.

Not having Google Play Store and Play Services support, some of the Android apps might not work properly on PCs running on Windows 11 OS. On top of that, the Amazon App Store also has a limited number of Android apps. This means, one has to sideload most Android apps, and it increases the risk of installing fake and spyware-infested apps.

Nonetheless, native Android app support for a Windows PC is a welcome move, and it definitely gives a bit of leverage over the macOS. On top of that, Windows 11 OS is also available as a free update for PCs running on Windows 10 OS. However, some devices might not get updated to Windows 11 OS due to hardware incompatibility.

Best Mobiles in India