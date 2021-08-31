Windows 11 Will Be Available From October 5 As A Free Update News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has officially announced that Windows 11 OS will be available for consumers starting October 5. The update will be available as a free update for PCs running on Windows 10 OS with supported CPUs. Do note that, new PCs will also start to ship with Windows 11 OS from the sale day across the world.

New Features On Windows 11

When compared to Windows 10 or any other previous version of the Windows OS, the Windows 11 offers a complete visual overhaul. The company has now integrated Microsoft Teams into the Windows 11 OS. Additionally, it also offers a new set of widgets along with a personalized news feed, powered by AI.

Microsoft also claims that Windows 11 offers the best possible gaming experience with support for features like DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage, and Auto HDR. Users with Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate can access over 100 games for a fixed monthly price.

Microsoft has also revamped the Microsoft Store, which now has a new look that matches with the Windows 11 OS. Besides, users can now directly download Android apps from the Microsoft Store and then run them natively on the Windows 11 OS without requiring an emulator via the Amazon app store.

Do note that, this feature is not yet available on Windows 11 OS beta. However, Microsoft has confirmed that the feature will be made available in the beta channel in the coming months. This means, Windows 11 OS might not support Android apps during the launch day, and the feature is likely to be added in the coming days.

Microsoft has also packed a lot of accessibility features on Windows 11, which should help users with disabilities to easily access the various features on the Windows 11 OS.

When Can You Install Windows 11 OS?

The first stable version of the Windows 11 OS will be available for users starting from October 5. However, if you are interested in checking out the OS a bit earlier, then join the Windows Insider Program and test the Windows 11 OS on supported PCs today.

