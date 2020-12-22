Just In
Redmi 9 Power First Sale Set For 12 PM Today: Price And Availability
Redmi 9 Power is the latest affordable smartphone from the company that went official last week. This smartphone comes with notable aspects such as fast-charging support and a quad-camera arrangement at the rear. It competes against the likes of Vivo Y20, Samsung Galaxy M11 and other similar offerings in the smartphone market. Today, the latest smartphone from Redmi is all set to go on sale for the first time in India.
Redmi 9 Power First Sale
The Redmi 9 Power will go on sale for the first time today at 12 PM via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Stores, Mi Studios, and Mi Home stores. It will be available in four color options such as Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Mighty Black and Fiery Red. Thd Redmi 9 Power comes in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 10,999 and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 11,999.
Redmi 9 Power Specifications
To recall, the Redmi 9 Power flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Drop display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, the Redmi smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor teamed up with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage space. Also, there is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.
Booting on Android 10 topped with MIUI 12, the Redmi 9 Power features quad cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. At the front, the Redmi smartphone houses an 8MP selfie camera sensor within the waterdrop notch.
Furthermore, the latest offering from Redmi features stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, standard connectivity aspects, and dual-SIM support. A 6000mAh battery along with support for 18W fast-charging ensures that the lights are turned on all the time.
