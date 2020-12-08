Just In
Redmi 9 Power India Launch Teased Officially: Expected Price And More
Redmi 9 Power is all set to be launched in the Indian market sometime soon. The smartphone was recently spotted in the BIS certification database revealing its imminent launch in India. Also, it appeared on the Google Play Console listing suggesting that it could see the light of the day sometime soon.
Previously, reports suggested that the Redmi 9 Power could be launched in India on December 15. Now, the company has started teasing the launch of the smartphone with the caption 'Power Packed' and has set up its dedicated a microsite for the upcoming smartphone on Mi.com. However, the exact launch of the Redmi 9 Power in India is yet to be officially confirmed.
Worlds will collide! Brace yourselves because we're about to redefine what it means to be #PowerPacked. 🔋— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 7, 2020
Check this space for more: https://t.co/KdkKO8oYFN
Excited? RT & join in on the conversation! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wHr42j7HYl
Redmi 9 Power Official Teaser Video
The teaser of the Redmi 9 Power on Mi.com suggests an imminent launch with the words 'Coming Soon' and 'Notify Me'. The teaser confirms that the upcoming smartphone might arrive with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main camera sensor, a capacious battery, and fast charging capability.
Redmi 9 Power Rumors
From the existing reports, the Redmi 9 Power appears to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G, which is already official in China. The smartphone is likely to arrive with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display and get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space.
While rumor mills hint at the presence of a 48MP quad-camera setup on the Redmi 9 Power, the Redmi Note 9 4G makes use of a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. Also, the model that is available in China gets the power from a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
Here's What We Think
Though rumors suggest that the Redmi 9 Power is a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G, only an official nod from the company can confirm the same. Talking about the pricing, the Redmi Note 9 4G is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 11,000) and we can expect the upcoming Redmi phone in India to be priced similarly.
