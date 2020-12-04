Just In
- 2 min ago New Nokia Phone Stops By FCC Listing Revealing Key Design Details; Is It Nokia 5.4?
-
- 30 min ago Micromax IN 1b First Sale Announced; Sale Slated For December 10
- 35 min ago Sony PS5 Pro With Dual GPU Incoming; Set To Outperform Xbox Series X
- 38 min ago Motorola Nio Image Leaked; Display, Front Camera Details Tipped
Don't Miss
- Movies Prashanth Neel Reveals Meaning Of Salaar And Why He Chose Prabhas For The Film
- Automobiles Ford Cars Midnight Surprise Campaign Introduced In India: Here Are All Details
- News Maharashtra: NCP wins Aurangabad and Pune graduates' constituencies
- Lifestyle Meet The Bijlees’: An Extensive Guide About Electricity For School Kids
- Sports Simon Taufel on banning switch-hit: Impossible to officiate change of grip and stance
- Finance RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Sees Inflation At Elevated Levels
- Education Amazon Jobs: Amazon On a Hiring Spree Engaging More Than 1.2 Million People, Recruiting 2,800 Workers On A Daily Basis
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In December
Redmi 9 Power India Launch Tipped For December 15
Last month, Xiaomi announced the launch of its Redmi Note 9 series including three devices. Now, the company looks all set to bring the Note 9 series to India. The Redmi 9 Power is expected to come as a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 9 4G. The handset is already listed on the Google Play Console listing and has received the BIS certification as well.
Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the India launch of the Redmi 9 Power will take place on December 15. However, the company is yet to make an official announcement. Furthermore, the upcoming Redmi 9 Power will sit with existing Redmi 9 series models. As the Redmi 9 Power will be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 9 4G. So, we can expect the same specifications as the Note 9 4G.
[Exclusive] provided there's no last moment change, the Redmi 9 Power is launching in India on December 15.#Xiaomi #Redmi #Redmi9Power— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 3, 2020
As far as pricing is concerned, the Note 9 4G is available in China at Yuan 999 (which roughly translates to Rs. 11,300) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB model. So, the Redmi 9 Power will come at a similar price point.
Redmi 9 Power Details
The device will sport a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD along with a waterdrop notch on top for housing the selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone will get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The 128GB of internal storage can be further expanded via a microSD card. Software-wise, it will run Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and pack a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
In terms of imaging, the device will offer a triple-rear camera setup with a combination of a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone will have an 8MP front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.0. Connectivity options will include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
-
24,998
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
20,000
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960