Redmi 9 Power India Launch Tipped For December 15 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last month, Xiaomi announced the launch of its Redmi Note 9 series including three devices. Now, the company looks all set to bring the Note 9 series to India. The Redmi 9 Power is expected to come as a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 9 4G. The handset is already listed on the Google Play Console listing and has received the BIS certification as well.

Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the India launch of the Redmi 9 Power will take place on December 15. However, the company is yet to make an official announcement. Furthermore, the upcoming Redmi 9 Power will sit with existing Redmi 9 series models. As the Redmi 9 Power will be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 9 4G. So, we can expect the same specifications as the Note 9 4G.

[Exclusive] provided there's no last moment change, the Redmi 9 Power is launching in India on December 15.#Xiaomi #Redmi #Redmi9Power — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 3, 2020

As far as pricing is concerned, the Note 9 4G is available in China at Yuan 999 (which roughly translates to Rs. 11,300) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB model. So, the Redmi 9 Power will come at a similar price point.

Redmi 9 Power Details

The device will sport a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD along with a waterdrop notch on top for housing the selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone will get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The 128GB of internal storage can be further expanded via a microSD card. Software-wise, it will run Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and pack a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of imaging, the device will offer a triple-rear camera setup with a combination of a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone will have an 8MP front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.0. Connectivity options will include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

