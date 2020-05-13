Redmi 9 Battery, Charging Capabilities Revealed Via FCC Certification News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is gearing up for smartphone launches. The Redmi 9 is one of the anticipated handsets that could be launching soon. The Redmi 9 has passed through the FCC certification site and revealed a couple of details pertaining to the battery and charging support of the device.

Redmi 9 Smartphone Battery Features

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the FCC document of the Redmi 9 reveals a few aspects of the upcoming smartphone. The Redmi 9 is listed with 4,920 mAh rated capacity. For all we know, Redmi might market the new phone with 5,000 mAh battery, just like its predecessor Redmi 8, which came with similar battery capacity.

The FCC certification also reveals that the Redmi 9 will feature a standard 10W support. As a comparison, the Redmi 8 came with 18W fast charging support, so it's quite surprising that the Redmi 9 should skip fast charging support. However, nothing is certain yet and we won't know for sure till Redmi launches the device.

Redmi 9 Features (Expected)

Apart from the battery and charging capabilities of the Redmi 9, a couple of other details were also spotted a few days ago on the Xiaomi RF Exposure Webpage. Reports suggested an imminent launch and revealed a few features. Alleged images of the Redmi 9 were also spotted, which showcased a quad-camera setup at the rear with 13MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

A few other speculations had also noted that the Redmi 9 would be powered by the MediaTek Helio 680 processor, like the newly launched Realme Narzo 10. The smartphone is expected to launch in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants with up to 64GB onboard storage. A standard fingerprint sensor is expected at the rear as well. Looking at the speculated features, the Redmi 9 is expected to be a budget smartphone with a standard HD+ display on it.

Redmi is one of the popular smartphone brands in India for its power-packed features with a budget-friendly price tag. The recent Redmi Note 9 series with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Pro Max version has been fairing quite well. The new Redmi 9 might also do well in India.

Best Mobiles in India