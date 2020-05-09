Redmi 9 Launch Could Be Imminent, Suggests Xiaomi’s RF Exposure Website News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

When it comes to upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi and its sub-brands such as Poco and Redmi, we are awaiting quite a few models that are highly talked about by many. Well, the Poco F2 series, Redmi 9 and a few others are lined up for users in the country. Recently, the Poco F2 was spotted on the Xiaomi Global's RF certification website and now the Redmi 9 has been spotted on the same.

While the official certification website does not reveal much about the Redmi 9, this is the first time that the name of the upcoming smartphone has been confirmed. Given that it is the official certification website of Xiaomi, it is a confirmation that the smartphone is on cards.

Redmi 9 Launch Imminent

The Redmi 9 has been spotted on various global certifications in the past including the Chinese 3C and European EEC certification listings. The former hinted that the device could feature 10W standard charging support. The device is believed to be launched with Android 10 OS topped with custom MIUI skin. Sadly, none of the other details pertaining to the Redmi 9 are known for now.

Redmi 9 Live Images Leak

Earlier this year, the alleged live images of the Redmi 9 surfaced online revealing the entire design. The leaked images hinted at the presence of a quad-camera setup with an LED flash module and a circular camera ring similar to what we have seen on the Poco X2. There appears to be a fingerprint sensor at the rear but there is no clarity if it will sport a waterdrop notch or punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor. Furthermore, the right edge of the device appears to flaunt the volume rocker and power buttons.

Redmi 9 Rumored Specifications

When it comes to rumors and leaks, the Redmi 9 is believed to flaunt a 6.2-inch display and get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with expandable storage support.

The imaging department is likely to have a 13MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, a 5MP tertiary lens, and a 2MP fourth sensor. It is said to flaunt HD+ resolution and a juicy battery. Given that the Redmi 9 could be launched soon, we can expect to get further information in the near future.

