Redmi 9 With Five Models Spotted On Bluetooth Listing; Launch Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi 9 is one of the latest smartphones from the company, which has been spotted on multiple platforms. More recently, the Redmi 9 was spotted on the Xiaomi India RF exposure page with the model number M2004J19I. Now once again, it has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG platform, which further hints at an imminent launch.

The Redmi 9 on the Bluetooth SIG platform has given away a couple of key details. Apart from the model number M2004J19I, five variants of the Redmi 9 was also seen on the listing.

Redmi 9 On Bluetooth Listing

The Bluetooth SIG certification platform generally shows the model number of the smartphone rather than the device name. However, for this particular model, the listing revealed the name Redmi 9. That's not all. The listing has also revealed that the Redmi 9 has five model numbers, which hints at five different variants.

The model numbers spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification listing are M2004J19AG, M2004J19PI, M2004J19C, M2004J19I, and M2004J19G. Of course, these five models could be launched as different variants with memory configuration and could launch in particular regions only.

Apart from the five variants, the Bluetooth list has also revealed a few features of the smartphone. We now know that the Redmi 9 will feature Bluetooth 5.0, dual-sim 4G connectivity, and MIUI 11+ that can likely be updated to the MIUI 12 custom skin.

Redmi 9 Launch In India

It's been confirmed that the Redmi 9 will launch with the model number M2004J19I in India. Spotting it on the Bluetooth listing further hints at a launch. Previously, the Redmi 9 was spotted through the FCC certification, which had also given away a few details.

The Redmi 9 is listed with 4,920 mAh rated capacity and will likely be marketed as a smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery capacity. The FCC certification had also suggested that the Redmi 9 will have 10W standard charging support, but there could be fast charging support as well.

A couple of other expected features of the Redmi 9 are a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The MediaTek Helio 680 processor is expected to power the smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India