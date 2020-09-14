Redmi 9A Gets New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has introduced a new storage variant for its latest entry-level Redmi 9A. The new 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at 799 Yuan (Rs. 8,600). The new model will go on sale in China starting September 15. There are other two models for Redmi 9A in China including 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

However, the Redmi 9A comes in India in two storage configurations - 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. So far, there are no details regarding when the other two storage variants will be available in India. The other two variants are expected to be launched in the country at almost the same price segment in the future.

Redmi 9A: Specifications

At this price point, Xiaomi offers a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD Dot Drop display with a waterdrop-style notch that houses the front camera. It also gets a gaming-centric octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset clubbed with up to 4GB RAM. With help of a microSD card, one can expand the native storage up to 512GB.

The device ships with MIUI 12, based on Android 10. For imaging, the handset has a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter which is housed in a U-shaped notch. The Redmi 9A boasts with a 5,000 mAh battery along with 10W fast charging technology. It also gets Enhanced Lifespan Battery technology. Other goodies of the Redmi 9A include AI face unlock and P2i coating. It also features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port for connectivity.

The handset also claims to offer 33 hours of talk time on a single charge. Lastly, the Redmi 9A comes in three color options in China such as Clear Sky Black, Sand Black, and Lake Green.

Best Mobiles in India