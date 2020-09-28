Redmi 9A Gets New 6GB RAM Variant: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has introduced a new 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for its Redmi 9A that will go on sale in China starting September 29 via Mi.com. The new storage model will sit with other three storage configurations including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is available for purchase in China in Clear Sky Blue, Lake Green, and Sand Black color options. The price of the new 6GB RAM model has been set at CNY 999 which would roughly translate to Rs. 10,900.

However, there is no information regarding availability in India. As of now, the Redmi 9A is selling in the country in two storage variants and it is priced at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage costs at Rs. 7,499.

Redmi 9A Features

Despite being of an entry-level phone, Xiaomi has packed all valuable features on the Redmi 9A. However, it disappoints a bit in terms of cameras. The handset offers a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter.

Coming to the front design, the phone has a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD Dot Drop display with a waterdrop notch to accommodate the selfie camera. The phone features the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The native storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Running MIUI 12, based on Android 10, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. On the connectivity front, the device gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. Besides, the handset supports AI face unlock instead of a fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone also comes with Lifespan Battery technology.

