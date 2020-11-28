Redmi 9A Gets Price Hike In India: New Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi 9A has received a price hike in India for its base 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage model. Previously, the base variant was priced in the country at Rs. 6,799 and it will cost now Rs. 6,999. However, the price of its high-end model remains the same as the launch price. The new price of the Redmi 9A is already reflecting on Amazon and Mi.com. As far as the color is concerned, the handset is available in Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black color options.

Redmi 9A: Specifications

The Redmi 9A employs a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also delivers a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and it features a waterdrop notch on top for housing the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the device features the 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and 62GB onboard storage that can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Software-wise, the device runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. For battery, a 5,000 mAh battery unit fuel the device with support for 10W charging.

In terms of imaging, the handset offers a single 13MP rear camera along with an LED flash. For selfies and videos, the device sports a 5MP front-facing camera. While the handset may not be a good choice for camera lovers; however, the budget-friendly phone will be a good pick for daily usage. Besides, the device offers an AI face unlock and P2i coating.

On the connectivity front, the handset includes Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and GLONASS, Micro-USB port for charging. Lastly, the device measures 164.9 x 77.07 x 9mm dimensions and weighs 194 grams.

