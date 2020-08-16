ENGLISH

    Redmi 9A Indian Variant Gets WiFi Alliance Certification Hinting Imminent Launch

    By
    |

    Redmi 9 Prime was launched in India earlier this month. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch yet another smartphone in the series sometime soon in the country. Well, there are hints that an upcoming Redmi smartphone is nearing its impending launch in India via a certification listing that has emerged online.

    Redmi 9A Indian Variant Gets WiFi Alliance Certification

     

    Notably, the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C were unveiled a few days back. Soon after the global announcement, the Redmi 9A India launch appears to be nearing as the device has been spotted on various certification databases. Of late, we saw the Redmi 9A Indian variant clear the FCC certification and now it has been spotted on the WiFi Alliance certification database.

    Redmi 9A Indian Variant Certified

    The alleged Redmi 9A Indian variant carrying the model number M2006C2LI with a few notable upgrades has been spotted clearing the WiFi Alliance certification recently. This listing notes that the smartphone could arrive with the latest MIUI 12 version topped with Android 10 out-of-the-box. This is an upgrade as the Redmi 9A global variant comes with MIUI 11 instead of the latest iteration of the custom ROM.

    Besides this, the other specifications of the Redmi 9A Indian variant appear seems to be unknown for now. We can expect it to have similar specs as the global variant. While it remains to be seen when exactly this smartphone will be launched in India, we can expect it to happen sometime soon at an affordable price point.

    Redmi 9A Specifications

    To recap, the Redmi 9A specifications include a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and feature a waterdrop notch too. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The other goodies of the Redmi 9A include a USB Type-C port, and a 5000mAh battery. Lastly, its camera department comprises of a 13MP single rear camera sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

    Read More About: redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
