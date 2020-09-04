Redmi 9A Next Sale Scheduled For September 9: Price Offers, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi 9A has just finished its first sale today and the company has announced the next sale. The upcoming sale of the budget-friendly phone will take place on September 9 at 12 pm (noon). The newly launched handset offers superior hardware, a larger battery, and more.

Redmi 9A Sale Offers

The Redmi 9A comes in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue color options and it is offered in two storage variants. The 2GB + 32GB storage model retails for Rs. 6,799, while 3GB + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 7,499.

Interested customers can grab the phone via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The e-commerce site Amazon offers a five percent instant discount on the HSBC Cashback card. Besides, Amazon Prime users can get a flat five percent off via Amazon Pay, ICICI Bank Credit card, and three percent off for non-Prime users. There is also a no-cost EMI option on selected cards.

Is Redmi 9A Worth Buying?

At a low price point, Xiaomi has packed all valuable features on the Redmi 9A. The handset offers a 6.53-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

There is the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset under its hood. The smartphone's internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The Redmi 9A is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The company claims to offer 33 hours of talk time on a single charge. For connectivity options, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microUSB port.

However, the handset disappoints in terms of its camera. It has a single 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. There is an AI face unlock instead of a fingerprint sensor. In addition, the handset features a P2i coating which makes it splash resistant.

