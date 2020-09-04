ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi 9A Next Sale Scheduled For September 9: Price Offers, Specifications

    By
    |

    Redmi 9A has just finished its first sale today and the company has announced the next sale. The upcoming sale of the budget-friendly phone will take place on September 9 at 12 pm (noon). The newly launched handset offers superior hardware, a larger battery, and more.

    Redmi 9A Next Sale Scheduled For September 9

     

    Redmi 9A Sale Offers

    The Redmi 9A comes in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue color options and it is offered in two storage variants. The 2GB + 32GB storage model retails for Rs. 6,799, while 3GB + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 7,499.

    Interested customers can grab the phone via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The e-commerce site Amazon offers a five percent instant discount on the HSBC Cashback card. Besides, Amazon Prime users can get a flat five percent off via Amazon Pay, ICICI Bank Credit card, and three percent off for non-Prime users. There is also a no-cost EMI option on selected cards.

    Is Redmi 9A Worth Buying?

    At a low price point, Xiaomi has packed all valuable features on the Redmi 9A. The handset offers a 6.53-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

    There is the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset under its hood. The smartphone's internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The Redmi 9A is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The company claims to offer 33 hours of talk time on a single charge. For connectivity options, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microUSB port.

    However, the handset disappoints in terms of its camera. It has a single 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. There is an AI face unlock instead of a fingerprint sensor. In addition, the handset features a P2i coating which makes it splash resistant.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: redmi smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, September 4, 2020, 15:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X