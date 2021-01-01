Redmi 9T Launch Date Set For January 8; Nine New Smartphones On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi 9T is being heavily rumored to see the light of the day sometime soon. While not many details regarding the smartphone are known, it looks like it will be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which is already official in the company's home market China and the Redmi 9 Power, which is available in India.

While we already know that the Redmi 9T is on cards, the company is speculated to be working on a minimum of nine new smartphones for the global market. These upcoming devices also include the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G and are likely to be launched early this year.

Redmi 9T Launch Date Revealed

A tipster with the pseudonym Snapdrachun 888 5G (@chunvn8888) tweeted that the Redmi 9T could be launched in the coming days. Going by the same, the smartphone has been teased to be unveiled in early January in Malaysia. To be precise, its launch falls on January 8, 2021.

The tipster also tweeted that Xiaomi is in plans to launch nine smartphones in the global markets in early 2021. This is likely to include the Redmi Note 9T, Mi 11 Lite 4G and Mi 11. However, the company has not revealed any official confirmation regarding the same as yet.

Redmi 9T Rumored Specifications

Redmi 9T has already been certified by Thailand's NBTC certification database. Going by the same, the smartphone appears to carry the model number M2020J19ST. While it does not divulge any details related to its specifications, the Redmi 9T specs are known as it is believed to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G and Redmi 9 Power.

If this claim turns out to be true, the Redmi 9T could flaunt a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. The other aspects of the smartphone are likely to be the same as the Redmi 9 Power.

