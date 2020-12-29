Redmi 9T Gets Certified By NBTC Hinting Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi is known for launching a slew of smartphones with different monikers in different markets. The latest speculation is regarding an upcoming Redmi smartphone carrying the moniker Redmi 9T. Well, a new Redmi smartphone with the model number M2010J19ST has received the certification from Thailand's NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) authority.

Redmi 9T Certified By NBTC

Going by the certification listing, it looks like the device will be launched in the country with the moniker Redmi 9T. This smartphone is believed to be a rebranded variant of one of the existing Redmi smartphones.

Notably, the model number of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which went official in China last month is M2010J19SC. This is a variant of the same phone with the model number M2010J19SI, which debuted in India as the Redmi 9 Power.

Talking about the new variant that has been cleared by the NBTC certification database, it looks like it will be launched as Redmi 9T in the global markets. As far as specifications are concerned, the listing does not reveal much about the device. It confirms that there will be support for LTE connectivity.

Rumored Redmi 9T Specifications

Based on speculations, the Redmi 9T could arrive with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The screen is likely to have a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC, the Redmi 9T is likely to up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

Word is that this upcoming Redmi smartphone might run MIUI 12 on top of Android 10. It is said to get the power from a 6000mAh battery with support for up to 18W rapid charging. On the imaging front, it could come with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP sensors. At the front, it could have an 8MP selfie camera sensor. The other goodies that we expect include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and other standard aspects.

We can expect the Redmi 9T to go official sometime early in January 2021. But an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

