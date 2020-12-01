Redmi Note 9T NBTC Certification Listing Hints Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, the Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5Gv were unveiled in China. Also, a variant of the Redmi Note 9 4G was announced as the Poco M3. However, it looks like there is another new model in the lineup as speculations point out at another variant - the Redmi 9T.

Already, we have been coming across reports that the Redmi Note 9 5G could be heading to the global markets outside of China as the Redmi Note 9T. It is believed to arrive with the model number M2007J22C in China and M2007J22G in the global markets. Now, the global variant of the device Pleats to have been certified by Thailand's NBTC certification database with the moniker Redmi Note 9T.

Redmi Note 9T Certified By NBTC

The certification database confirms the moniker Redmi Note 9T. It looks like the Redmi Note 9 5G could be rebranded Redmi Note 9T in Thailand, Malaysia and a few other markets. While the certification listing does not shed light on the specifications of the upcoming smartphone, it looks like the device will arrive with similar specifications as the Redmi Note 9 5G available in China.

Redmi Note 9T Rumored Specs

Going by the same, the Redmi Note 9T is rumored to arrive with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout. Under its hood, the smartphone is believed to get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC that could be teamed up with LPPDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage space.

Detailing on the storage configuration, the Redmi Note 9 5G is available with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space in China. While the storage details of the global variant are yet to be revealed, it is believed to have a microSD for expandable storage and run MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Lastly, on the imaging front, the Redmi Note 9T is likely to house a 12MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout. Moving on to its rear, it is said to flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Keeping the lights of the upcoming Redmi smartphone could be a 5000mAh battery rumored to support 18W fast-charging technology.

