Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Reveals Design Ahead of Nov 26 Launch

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is all set to go official on November 26 in China alongside the Redmi Note 9 5G. Now, the official render of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has been revealed on Weibo via Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, which showcases the back panel of the device. He further states that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will feature an advanced quad-rear camera setup which is said to be assisted by a 108MP Samsung HM2 main lens. Other sensors will include a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a macro lens.

In addition, the teaser image shows the phone in turquoise color on top and it is blending in a peach shade at the bottom. The lens of the handset will be placed in a circular module with an LED flash. The fingerprint sensor and volume rocker of the device appeared to have the right edge of the phone.

Further, the handset is confirmed to pack the Snapdragon 750G SoC chipset. For display, the phone will include a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz display, 240Hz touch sampling, and punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Besides, the phone is said to come with 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage options.

A 4,820 mAh battery unit will fuel the device which will support a 33W fast charging technology. Software-wise, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is expected to run Android 10-based MIUI 12 custom skin on top. Other features will include a stereo speaker, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, IR blaster, and Z-axis linear motor.

Redmi Note 9 5G Series Launch

The Redmi Note 9 5G Series launch will take place on November 26 at 5.30 pm IST. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are listed on the JD (Jingdong) and the handsets will go on sale on the same day of its launch.

