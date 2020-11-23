Redmi Note 9 5G Series Sale Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 9 5G series on November 26 in China. The upcoming Redmi Note 9 lineup is expected to include the Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. So far, plenty of leaks and official teasers have confirmed some features of the upcoming handsets.

Now, the sale date of the handsets has been revealed ahead of its official. However, the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are only listed on the JD (Jingdong) which confirms the handsets will go on sale on the same day of its launch.

Redmi Note 9 5G Series Sale Date

Both models will be available for purchase in China starting at 8 PM on November 26. However, the teaser on JD does not reveal anything about smartphones. Interestingly, the name of the handsets on the JD listing reveals that the Redmi Note series branding does not have space between the name and the number. Both models are listed as Redmi Note9 5G and the Redmi Note 9Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 9 5G Series Details

As far as features are concerned, Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Besides, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout. For battery, it is likely to come with a 4,820 mAh battery which will support 33W quick charging.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 5G was recently spotted on the Geekbench database with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which is said to come with 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 9 5G will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and it is also appeared to have a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support as per leak.

