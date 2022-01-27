Redmi Could Bring Another Model Alongside Note 11S In India; Is It Redmi Note 11 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is all set to unveil the Redmi Note 11S on February 9. Now, it seems the brand will also bring another model of the Note 11 lineup. However, it remains to be seen which model will accompany the Note 11S. The Redmi Note 11 series comprising the Note 11, Note 11S, and the Note 11 Pro (4G and 5G) models was recently launched in the global market. Although the global variants come with different features compared to the Chinese variants.

Redmi Note 11 Launching In India?

The brand took its official Twitter handle to share a cryptic tweet and the caption by Redmi states "We are here to #SetTheBar and make it double!" Also, the teaser mentions 'THE BEASTS ARE COMING'. So, using 'S' hints that the brand might launch another model from the Note 11 lineup.

The brand did not mention the exact name of the model but it is expected to be the standard Note 11. The tweet also contains 'its 11:11', which means the brand might launch all models of the Note 11 lineup. We'll suggest you take it as a hint until official info comes out.

Redmi Note 11 Features In India

If the Note 11 is truly coming to the country, we expect it will offer similar features as the global variant. The Note 11 was launched with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that also supports an additional storage option via a microSD card.

Running Android 11-based MIUI 13 custom skin, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Note 11 has a triple camera system housing a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. There is a 13MP selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0. Lastly, it supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security measures 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm in dimensions and weighs 195 grams.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Also Launching

Besides, the launch of the Redmi Smart Band Pro has been confirmed by the company. The Redmi Smart Band Pro will be launched on Feb 9 alongside the Note 11S handset in India. It will be available for purchase via Amazon. The upcoming Smart Band Pro was originally launched back in October in China alongside the Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

In terms of features, the band has a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch screen display and comes with 110+ sports modes. Other features include 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, music control, smart notifications, sleep tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. For battery, the band packs a 200 mAh battery unit that is also claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. Lastly, the band is rated for 5ATM for water resistance.

Best Mobiles in India