Redmi Executive Teases Note 10 Lineup: Asks Fans What They Want

Redmi Note Series has been quite popular, especially previous generation devices like the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 9 devices. Joining the list is the latest Redmi Note 10 series, which has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. For the first time now, Redmi's general manager Lu Weibing officially teased the upcoming Redmi Note 10 smartphones.

Redmi Note 10 Teased

The Redmi Note 10 was teased via Weibo post, where the Redmi executive asked fans what they were expecting from the Redmi Note 10 series. So obviously, the company has been working and developing the next-gen Note series and we would be seeing a couple of upgrades from the previous generation lineup.

Looking back, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G was rolled out in China a couple of months back. The device debuted with several upgrades, including a 120Hz refresh rate. For now, there was no mention of the launch date even in the home market, China. If previous reports are to be believed, the Redmi Note 10 series could launch pretty soon and make its way to India in February.

Redmi Note 10: What To Expect

While this is the official teaser, the Redmi Note 10 has appeared a couple of times previously. For one, the Redmi Note 10 and the Pro models have bagged several certifications including FCC, BIS, and others. Gathering details from here, we know the Redmi Note 10 series would include both 4G and 5G models.

The phones are expected to draw power from the Snapdragon 735G chipset, at least for the 5Gvariant. The processor was spotted with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage and run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 OS. The Redmi Note 10 smartphones are said to include an IPS LCD 120Hz screen.

Other details spotted include a 64MP primary camera for the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The phone was also spotted with a 5,050 mAh battery with fast charging support. Both Redmi and Realme have been head-to-head in competition, and the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series will take on a couple of mid-range Realme devices in India.

